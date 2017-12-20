Stolen SUV crashes into Forest Park apartment building, 8 arrested

Eight people were in custody Wednesday night after an SUV stolen in west suburban Elmhurst led officers on a pursuit until it crashed into a Forest Park apartment building.

The 2016 Infiniti SUV was reported stolen from a resident’s driveway shortly after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Grantley in Elmhurst, according to Elmhurst police.

When the owner of the SUV confronted the group, they drove off and collided with a vehicle near North and Emroy avenues, police said. When officers stopped the SUV, seven of the occupants got out and ran. They were all taken into custody near Second Street and Addison Avenue.

The driver of the stolen SUV took off again and headed to Forest Park, where it crashed into an apartment building at Jackson Boulevard and Desplaines Avenue, police said. The driver was also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, police said.