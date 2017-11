Stolen vehicle hits squad car after fleeing traffic stop in Douglas

A stolen vehicle struck a Chicago Police squad car Monday evening after fleeing a traffic stop in the South Side Douglas neighborhood.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 31st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The male drove off and after a short pursuit crashed into a squad car in the 3300 block of South Giles, police said. The driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, police said.