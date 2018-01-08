Bartenders hope to set themselves apart at Stone Fence competition

Virtue Cider’s Fourth Annual Stone Fence Competition will challenge bartenders from across the city to put a fresh spin on a centuries-old cocktail that was once literally revolutionary.

A panel of experts will judge the best Stone Fence. For the price of a $25 ticket, members of the public can also sample the concoctions and cast a People’s Choice vote. The competition is Sunday at The Violet Hour.

Expect myriad variations on the basic Stone Fence cocktail, which dates back to George Washington’s time and is typically a mix of hard cider and dark rum, rye, scotch or bourbon.

Here’s something they don’t teach in history class: Back in 1775, this simple but potent drink provided just the liquid courage Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys of Vermont needed to launch an assault on the British at Fort Ticonderoga at the start of the Revolutionary War.

That’s right, our founding freedom fighters headed into battle under the influence.

Eleven bartenders are expected to participate, including representatives from The Victor Bar, Ada Street, The Hideout, Rogers Park Social, and Three Dots & A Dash.

Tickets are available in advance online for the competition, to be held 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 1520 N. Damen Ave.

Proceeds will benefit Cornerstone Community Outreach. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to bring cold weather items such as mittens, hats and scarves to donate.