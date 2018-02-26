Store broken into in Montclare

Police are investigating a break-in at a retail store in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers were flagged down by a person who said a retail establishment was being broken into about 4:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Diversey, Chicago Police said.

When they arrived at the store, officers found a broken front window and an open door, but no one inside, police said.

Several items from the store were on the floor and sidewalk but it was unclear if anything was stolen, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.