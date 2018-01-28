Serial stowaway arrested again at O’Hare

Marilyn Hartman was arrested early Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at O'Hare Airport. | Chicago Police Department via AP

Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman was arrested at O’Hare Airport early Sunday, less than a week after she allegedly slipped past security and airline employees and flew from Chicago to London without a ticket.

Employees in the area of the airport that caters to privately owned airplanes spotted Hartman just after midnight, a source said. She was told to leave but refused, so employees called police.

She left before police arrived.

Officers found Hartman at 1:35 a.m. in Terminal 3 and arrested her, the Chicago Police Department said.

She was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land and violation of bail bond.

She’s expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

Hartman has a long history of arrests for sneaking onto planes without a ticket and entering restricted areas of airports.

Her latest run-in with airport security came after she boarded a flight to London without a ticket on Jan. 14. She was arrested by British customs at Heathrow International Airport the next day.

She was quickly repatriated. And on Thursday, she appeared before Cook County Judge Donald Panarese Jr., who reduced her bail and granted her freedom — but not before warning her, three times, to stay away from O’Hare and Midway airports.

One of the reprimands went like this:

“Can you stay away from the airports?” he said.

“Yes — yes, your honor,” she said, barely above whisper.

“Jail’s not so fun?” Panarese asked.