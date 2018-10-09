Stripped-down strategic deployment centers coming to 6 more police districts

Six more police districts, including Rogers Park, will soon be home to a stripped-down version of the strategic deployment centers credited with driving down shootings and murders, but minus SpotShotter technology.

The Chicago Police Department classifies Rogers Park as a Tier 3 district when it comes to violent crime, even though a spree killer believed to be responsible for two random murders over a 36-hour period has terrorized residents.

Five other districts — Shakespeare, Albany Park, Near North, Town Hall and Lincoln — are also considered Tier 3 districts.

All six of those districts will now join the parade of Chicago police districts benefiting from “predictive analytics.”

They’ll be getting high-definition surveillance cameras, predictive software and mapping technology and station-based strategic nerve centers, each of them staffed by analysts from the University of Chicago Crime Lab and police officers who use that information to make deployment decisions.

The new cameras will not be equipped with ShotSpotter technology that automatically homes in on the sound of a gunshot.

But even with that missing piece, there is still potential to impact violent crime, according to a pilot program implemented in March in the Near West District after a wave of robberies, carjackings and gun violence, officials said.

The mayor’s office contends that, even without ShotSpotter, a station-based nerve center and additional surveillance cameras has produced across-the-board reductions in shooting incidents by 37 percent, murders by 64 percent, carjackings by 35 percent, burglaries by 20 percent and robberies by 15 percent.

The expansion to six more districts will be paid for with city funding baked into Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s final city budget and with a $10 million contribution to the Chicago’s crime-fighting technology from billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin.

It will bring strategic deployment centers to 19 of Chicago’s 22 police districts.

“Our smart policing strategy leveraging the power of data, technology and precision community-centric policing is allowing us to make considerable progress to reduce gun violence across our city,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was quoted as saying in a news release announcing the expansion.

Emanuel said the new technology and his two-year police hiring surge are only two pieces of a larger puzzle.

“While we are adding nearly 1,000 officers and supporting smart, pro-active policing citywide, we are also making critical investments to expand and sustain youth mentoring programs, summer jobs and after-school programs,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a news release.

Last year, six South and West Side districts that have been under siege by gang violence for decades were the first to get strategic deployment centers: Gresham, Englewood, Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Austin.

That was followed this year by a seven-district expansion to Wentworth, Grand Crossing, South Chicago, Calumet, Chicago Lawn, Near West and Grand Central.

The centers have been credited with helping to drive an 18 percent reduction in shooting victims and a 20 percent decline in murders through Sept. 30, compared to the same nine-month period last year.