Stray bullet hits police vehicle in Roseland

A bullet struck a marked police vehicle not belonging to Chicago police in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Just after midnight Thursday, the vehicle was traveling in the 11200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when officers heard gunshots nearby, Chicago police said.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the rear panel of the vehicle, police said. They do not believe the vehicle was the intended target.

Chicago police would not specify which police agency the vehicle was affiliated with. No injuries were reported, police said.