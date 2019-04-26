Stray gunfire kills woman, strikes ambulance in Chicago Lawn: police

Stray gunfire killed a woman and hit the ambulance responding for her Friday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said.

The woman was shopping in a cellphone store when she was struck by gunfire from outside, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

An ambulance responding to the scene was struck by more gunfire, police said.

The woman, who was in her early 30s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

