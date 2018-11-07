Streak of vehicle break ins, thefts in Beverly

Police are warning residents of a streak of vehicle break ins and thefts in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Since Oct. 29th, a thief has been walking around the area between midnight and 6 a.m., checking for unlocked vehicles. Four of the vehicles had keys inside and were taken by the offender, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred:

On Oct. 29 in the 2900 South Oakley and the 9500 block of South Claremont;

On Friday in the 10400 block of South Claremont;

On Saturday in the 10600 block of South Hamilton;

On Monday in the 10500 block of South Hamilton, the 10600 block of South Hamilton and the 10600 block of South Hoyne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.