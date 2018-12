Street vendor shot to death in Lawndale: cops

A street vendor was shot to death Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 5:38 p.m., the 55-year-old man was selling items in the 2700 block of West Fluornoy when someone fired shots, striking him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation