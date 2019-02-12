Streets closed for falling ice from Willis Tower, John Hancock building

Police block the intersection of Delaware Place and Michigan Avenue because of falling ice in March 2011. | Sun-Times file photo

Several downtown streets were closed Tuesday morning because of ice falling from the Willis Tower in the Loop and the John Hancock building on the Magnificent Mile.

The falling ice was reported about 9 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Franklin Street was closed between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard near the Willis Tower, while Michigan Avenue was closed between Chestnut Street and Delaware Place near the Hancock Building, police said.

No injuries have been reported.