Streets, lanes to close for Cumberland Circle reconstruction in Des Plaines

The reconstruction of Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines means nearby streets and lanes will be closed until November.

North Wolf Road and State Street will be closed in both directions, while Golf Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The project will transform the existing traffic circle into a “modern roundabout,” IDOT said. Improvements will include crosswalks, improved drainage and lighting, splitter islands to direct vehicles and a larger turn radius for trucks.

IDOT expects the project to be done by the end of November. They are warning drivers to expect delays and allow for extra travel time through the area.