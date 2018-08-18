String of garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police reported a string of recent garage burglaries starting late last month in the Oriole Park and Union Ridge neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In these incidents, the burglar or burglars entered the garages by forcibly kicking or prying open the side door or doors or service door or doors, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The burglar or burglars also gained entry through unlocked side doors and took the victims’ property.

The burglaries happened:

• from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. July 29 in the 5400 block of North Onconto;

• from 5:30 p.m. to 10:56 p.m. July 30 in the 5500 block of North Newland;

• at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 5500 block of North Natoma; and

• from 9 p.m. Aug. 16 to 5 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 7100 block of West Berwyn.

No information is known about the burglar or burglars involved with these incidents, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.