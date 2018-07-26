String of armed carjackings reported on Near West Side

Armed carjackers have targeted at least three drivers this month on the Near West Side.

In one attack at 6:49 p.m. on July 3, two men in their 20s walked up to a valet driver as he was parking a vehicle, struck and robbed him at gunpoint, then stole the vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

A few minutes after midnight on July 8, a group of five men ordered a driver out of their car after they parked it in the 800 block of West Adams Street, police said.

The next day, two boys, one of which might have been as young as 10 years old, carjacked a ride-share driver about 10:30 p.m. July 9 as they waited for their passenger in the 700 block of North May Street, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers weren’t provided in any of the three three incidents.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detective at (312) 747-8380.