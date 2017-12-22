String of armed robberies reported in Douglas

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the Douglas neighborhood.

In each incident, a group of male suspects approached a victim in a business or on the street, pulled out a handgun and demanded property before driving away in a vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 100 block of East 35th Street;

• about 2:10 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 600 block of East 31st Street;

• about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 500 block of East 33rd Street;

• about 3:40 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 500 block of East 33r Street; and

• about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 500 block of East 32nd Street.

The robbers are described as two or three black men, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-1 and weighing between 120 and 220 pounds, police said. One of the suspects is described as having dreadlocks.

In one of the robberies, the group was seen traveling in a dark-colored or black car that was possibly a Mercedes-Benz, police said. In another incident, they were riding in a white Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.