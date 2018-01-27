String of armed robberies reported in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the Lincoln Park and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to a victim, pulled out a handgun and stole property, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then drove off in a vehicle.

The robberies happened:

• in the early morning hours Jan. 13 in the 1300 block of North Astory;

• in the early morning hours Jan. 20 in the 300 block of West North;

• in the late evening hours Sunday in the 1800 block of North Sedgwick;

• in the early morning hours Sunday in the 2200 block of North Bissell.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call (312) 747-8380.