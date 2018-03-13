String of armed robberies reported on South, Southwest sides

Police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies on the South and Southwest sides.

In each incident, a pair of robbers walked up to a victim and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 2900 Block of West 40th Street;

• at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2400 Block of West 47th Street;

• at 4:21 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 4300 Block of South Whipple Street;

• at 10:14 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 46th Street;

• about 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West 45th Street;

• about 2:25 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of South Talman Avenue;

• at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 3600 Block of South Winchester Avenue;

• about 2 p.m. Monday in the 2400 Block of South Springfield Avenue; and

• about 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West 25th Street.

One of the suspected robbers is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 32, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, police said. The other is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.