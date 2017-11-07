String of armed robberies reported on the South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of a string of armed robberies last month in the Kenwood, Hyde Park and Grand Boulevard neighborhoods.

Two to four men approached victims near or in their vehicles, took out handguns and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During two of the robberies, the victims were approached in the hallway of their homes and apartment buildings.

The robberies occurred:

• at 3:45 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 1300 block of East. 47th Street;

• at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue;

• at 11 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue;

• at 11:40 and 11:50 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue;

• at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

• at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 1400 block of East 55th Street;

• at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 5000 block of South Champlain;

• at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue; and

• at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 4300 block of South Ellis Avenue.

The robbers were described as between two and four black men between 18 and 35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and 150 to 180 pounds, police said. Most of the men were wearing some type of black and white mask.

During two of the robberies, the masks were described as skeleton ski masks or black masks with white skull bones, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.