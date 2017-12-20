String of burglaries hits South Side churches, businesses

A string of burglaries the past two weeks has hit more than half a dozen churches and businesses on the South Side.

People broke in and took property, but there was no description of any suspects, according to Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

at 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 2400 block of South Archer;

at 3:57 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2300 block of South Wentworth;

between 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the 2800 block of South Princeton;

between 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the 3000 block of South Wells;

at 8:46 a.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of South Wallace; and

between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 in the 500 block of West 28th.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.