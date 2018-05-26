Police reported a series of burglaries this month at construction sites on the Near North Side.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars forced entry into a construction site and stole power tools and materials, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• during the late evening hours May 11 in the 300 block of West Erie;
• during the early morning hours May 14 in the 600 block of North La Salle;
• during the late evening hours May 15 in the 0-100 block of West Huron;
• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn;
• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn;
• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn;
• during the late evening hours May 18 in the 600 block of North Dearborn; and
• during the late evening hours May 22 in the 800 block of West Fullerton.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.