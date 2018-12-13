String of burglaries reported in Bridgeport: police

Police are warning residents of the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood about a series of recent burglaries, three of which have happened on a single day in the same block.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 11:15 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 3300 block of South Carpenter;

• between noon and 11:46 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 3200 block of South Throop;

• between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 2900 block of South Throop;

• between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South May;

• between noon and 4 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South May;

• between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South May.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.