String of burglaries reported in Gage Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about a series of recent burglaries at homes in the Gage Park neighborhood.

In each incident, burglars broke into homes and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 5200 block of South California;

• at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2600 block of West 51st Street;

• about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of South California; and

• between 6 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of South Fairfield.

One of the burglars is described as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hispanic man, thought to be between 30

and 35 years old, police said. His accomplices are described as two white men.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.