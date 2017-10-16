String of burglaries reported in South Shore

Police are warning South Shore residents about a recent string of burglaries in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars forcibly entered apartments through their rear doors or side windows and took property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 4:45 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 7500 block of South Colfax;

about 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 7500 block of South Kingston;

about 11 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 7800 block of South Essex;

about 8:20 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2400 block of East 79th;

about 7:05 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 7700 block of South Phillips;

about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 7800 block of South Saginaw;

about 3 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 7800 block of South Essex;

about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 7800 block of South Essex; and

about 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 2500 block of East 78th.

The burglars were described as black males between 15 and 18 years old, police said. They carried backpacks and have been wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.