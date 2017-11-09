Series of carjackings reported in Gresham

Police are warning residents about recent carjackings in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

In each incident, a weapon was shown before the victim’s vehicle was stolen, according to Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

• at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of West 78th Street;

• at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 7800 block of South Aberdeen Street;

• about 4:50 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of West 78th Street;

• about 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West 77th Street;

• about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard; and

• about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Marshfield.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (3120 747-8273.