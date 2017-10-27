String of garage burglaries reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent garage burglaries in the Morgan Park and Beverly neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In each incident, a burglar gained entry to a garage between midnight and 10:30 a.m. by either breaking a window or prying a garage door open, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then stole tools and lawn equipment.

The burglaries happened:

Oct. 5 in the 11100 block of South Artesian Avenue;

Oct. 9 in the 2500 block of West 117th Street;

Oct. 12 in the 11100 block of South Longwood Drive;

Saturday in the 2400 block of West 113th Street;

Tuesday in the 11100 block of South Bell Avenue;

Tuesday in the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street; and

Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 109th Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.