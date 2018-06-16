String of garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police reported a string of recent garage burglaries beginning earlier this month in the Old Irving Park and The Villa neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In these incidents, the burglar or burglars entered the garages through the overhead or side doors and took property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 7 in the 3600 block of North Harding;

• from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 in the 3700 block of West Addison;

• from 11 p.m. June 9 to 3 a.m. June 10 in the 4000 block of West Warwick;

• about midnight June 10 in the 4100 block of West Addison;

• from 8:30 p.m. June 11 to 6:15 p.m. June 12 in the 4000 block of West Waveland; and

• from 10 p.m. June 11 to 6:30 p.m. June 12 in the 3800 block of North Keystone.

No information is known about the burglar or burglars involved with these incidents, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.