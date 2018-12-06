String of home burglaries reported in East Chatham

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries over the past month in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, someone has kicked in the door to a home and stolen televisions and other electronics from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The break-ins typically happened while residents were at work.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 900 block of East 81st Street;

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 in the 8200 block of South Ellis;

Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 8000 block of South Maryland;

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 8000 block of South Maryland;

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in the 8200 block of South Ingleside; and

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 900 block of East 80th St.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.