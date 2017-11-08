String of home burglaries reported in Wicker Park, Bucktown

A string of home burglaries have been reported in the past two weeks in the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods on the North Side.

Burglars have broken into homes through a front or back door and stolen property at least three times since late October, according to Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of North Wood;

between 10 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 1700 block of North Wood; and

between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the 1500 block of North Wood.

There wasn’t a description of a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.