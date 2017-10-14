String of minivan thefts reported on NW Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent minivan thefts on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspect targeted Dodge Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country minivans from 2000 to 2003, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 4000 block of West Cortland;

• about 11 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 4100 block of West Hirsch;

• between 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of North Lowell;

• between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 5:36 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 1400 block of North Keeler;

• between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 4300 block of West Wabansia; and

• about 12:20 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 1900 block of North Kildare.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.