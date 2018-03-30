String of residential burglaries on North Side

Police are warning residents of a series of break-in burglaries this month in the North Mayfair and Albany Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, burglars forcibly entered apartment or residence through a window or door and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 2 p.m. and about 10 p.m. on March 13 in the 5000 block of North Kilbourne Avenue;

Between noon and about 12:55 p.m. on March 21 in the 4800 block of North Springfield Avenue;

About 10:25 p.m. on March 21 in the 4900 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.