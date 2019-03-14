String of residential burglaries reported in Bridgeport, Chinatown: police

Police are warning South Side residents about five recent residential burglaries in the Bridgeport and Chinatown neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects forcibly broke into a home and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 400 block of West 24th Street;

• between midnight Feb. 9 and 10:26 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 400 block of West 28th Place;

• between 12:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Street;

• between 10:50 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 200 block of West 24th Place; and

• between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South Princeton.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.