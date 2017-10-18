String of residential burglaries reported in Logan Square, Wicker Park

Police are warning residents about a string of recent residential burglaries in the Logan Square, Wicker Park, Bucktown and Noble Square neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar broke into a home and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. In some of the burglaries, the suspect entered home when the resident was sleeping.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8:20 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 1300 block of North Bosworth;

• about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 2200 block of West Charleston;

• about 2:15 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 2000 block of West Armitage;

• about 11 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1900 block of West Schiller; and

• at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2300 block of North Rockwell.

The burglar is described as a black man with a light build, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.