String of residential burglaries reported in Washington Park

Police are warning residents about a series of recent residential burglaries in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, a burglar broke into or tried to break into a home through a front or rear door before being confronted by the resident, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then stole property and ran off.

The burglaries happened:

• about 8:55 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 5600 block of South Wabash;

• about 5:55 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 5600 block of South Michigan; and

• about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Michigan.

The burglar is described as a black male, thought to be between 16 and 21 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet, weighing between 130 and 210 pounds with dreadlocks, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.