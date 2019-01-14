String of residential burglaries reported in West Pullman: police

Police are investigating a series of residential burglaries this month in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars stole property after breaking in through an unlocked window or kicking in a door, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 12800 block of South Eggleston;

• between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 in the 12400 block of South Parnell;

• between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 400 block of West 129th Place;

• between 10 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 123rd Street; and

• between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 12200 block of South Union.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.