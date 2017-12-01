String of residential burglaries reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent residential burglaries on the Far South Side.

In each burglary, a suspect forcibly broke into a home through a window before stealing electronics and jewelry, according to an alert from Chicago Police. In one incident, the burglar moved backyard patio furniture to access a window.

The burglaries happened:

• between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of South Union;

• between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 400 block of West 98th;

• about 2 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 10100 block of South Green; and

• between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of South Emerald.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.