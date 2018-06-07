String of robberies reported at Loop, North Side CTA stations: police

A robber late last month targeted people at CTA stations in the Loop and the North Side.

In four incidents over the span of just more than a day, the suspect forcefully stole personal property from people’s bags and pockets on trains, platforms and near stations, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

about 3 a.m. May 28 in the first block of South State Street;

about 2:30 a.m. May 29 in the 100 block of North State Street;

about 2:40 a.m. May 29 in the 500 block of North State Street; and

about 6 a.m. May 29 in the 2400 block of West Montrose Avenue.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.