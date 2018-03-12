String of robberies reported in Bronzeville

A string of robberies has been reported in the past month in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

In all three incidents, a robber walked up to someone from behind and put something against their back to imply they had a weapon then stole their belongings, Chicago Police said.

The robberies happened:

between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 15 in the 4300 block of South Prairie Avenue;

about 6:50 p.m. on February 16 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue; and

about 2:30 p.m. on March 5 in the 700 block of East 43rd Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.