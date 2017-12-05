String of robberies reported in Chatham, Grand Crossing

Police are warning residents about a series of armed and strong-arm robberies over the past month in the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods on the South Side.

In some of the 10 reported incidents, suspects have showed firearms and demanded property from victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Other times, unarmed suspects have taken items from the victims by force.

The robberies occurred:

At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove;

At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 7500 block of South Langley;

At 9:18 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 7900 block of South Evans;

At 10 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 7900 block of South Dobson;

At 5:30 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 7900 block of South Ellis;

At 1:20 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 800 block of East 79th;

At 2:50 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 7800 block of South Ingleside;

At 10 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 7900 block of South Eberhart;

At 11:17 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 7500 block of South Ingleside; and

At 2:07 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 800 block of East 79th.

Suspect descriptions varied, but included a group of one to four males ranging from 12 to 40 years old, standing between 4-foot-5 and 6-foot-2 and weighing 130 to 200 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.