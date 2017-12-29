String of robberies reported within two-block stretch in University Village

Police are warning Near West Side residents about a string of recent robberies that happened within a two-block stretch in the University Village neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber or robbers walked up to victims and displayed or implied they had a handgun before demanding and stealing property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 12:52 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1400 block of South Halsted;

About 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of South Halsted; and

About 9 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Halsted.

The robbers are described as one to four black males, thought to be between 17 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.