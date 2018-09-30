String of strong-arm robberies reported within two-block stretch in Logan Square

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent strong-arm robberies that happened within a two-block stretch in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber or robbers walked up to a victim and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:20 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee;

• at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee;

• at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee; and

• at 6:53 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee.

The suspects were described as one or two black men, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 29, standing 6-feet and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.