String of tire thefts reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of recent tire thefts in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

Since Monday, 10 incidents of tire and rim theft have been reported, according to Chicago Police.

In most of the cases, the victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks, police said.

The thefts occurred:

between Monday and Tuesday in the 4400 block of North Monitor;

about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of North Menard;

between Wednesday and Thursday in the 5900 block of West Montrose;

between Wednesday and Thursday in the 4200 block of North Leclaire;

between Wednesday and Thursday in the 5200 block of West Windsor;

between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Melvina;

about 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of West Warner;

between 12 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Waveland;

between Thursday and Friday in the 4400 block of North Lockwood; and

between Thursday and Friday in the 5400 block of West Eddy.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.