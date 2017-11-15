String of vehicle burglaries reported in St. Charles

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle burglaries that happened between Sunday night and Monday morning in west suburban St. Charles.

Multiple unlocked vehicles were burglarized in subdivisions on St. Charles’ northeast side, according to St. Charles police. The suspects are said to be looking for vehicles that are left with keys in them to use to commit crimes in other areas.

Resident have been advised to keep their vehicles locked and garage doors closed, said police, who warned that an unlocked vehicle could provide access to a garage door opener, which could grant access to an attached garage or a home.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should all St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435.