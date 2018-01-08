String of vehicle thefts reported on North Side

Police are warning residents about three recent vehicle thefts on the North Side.

In each incident, someone stole an unoccupied vehicle that was left running and unlocked, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of North Lincoln;

• about 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of North Lincoln; and

• about 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of North Talman.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.