String of vehicle thefts reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent vehicle thefts in the Norwood Park and Edison Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thief or thieves stole a vehicle that was parked legally on the street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

• between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 6500 block of North Harlem;

• between 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and 5:15 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 6200 block of North Niagara;

• between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 6500 block of North Natoma;

• between 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and 5:15 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 6000 block of North Newburg;

• at 10:47 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee; and

• at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway.

Anyone with information about the spree should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.