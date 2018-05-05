String of vehicle thefts strike North Side neighborhoods

Police are warning residents about eight vehicle thefts in the Lincoln Park, Wrightwood Neighbors and Park West neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each theft, the suspects stole wheels from parked and unoccupied vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

between April 10 to April 11 in the 2500 block of North Stockton;

about 8 a.m. April 14 in the 2600 block of North Mildred;

between April 14 to April 28 in the 2600 block of North Wilton;

about 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2600 block of North Halsted;

between April 20 to April 22 in the 2500 block of North Lakeview;

about 11:15 p.m. April 23 in the 2600 block of North Halsted;

between April 28 to April 30 in the 2600 block of North Stockton; and

about 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. May 1 in the 400 block of West Deming.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263