Strip mall fire damages businesses in Midlothian

The strip mall in the 4000 block of 147th Street caught fire about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. | NVP Video

A blaze tore through a few businesses in southwest suburban Midlothian late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Firefighters responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a strip mall in the 4000 block of 147th Street, where flames were coming from the east side of the building, Midlothian Fire Department Chief Stephen Hotwagner told reporters at the scene.

Firefighters made their way into the building, and the flames quickly spread to its roof, Hotwagner said.

The blaze started in a meat market at the corner of the strip mall, then spread to the neighboring restaurant, nail salon and hair salon, Hotwagner said.

Flames also spread to the apartment units behind the building, where two residents had to be removed from inside, Hotwagner said.

The fire was under control within a few hours, but caused “extensive damage,” authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday morning.