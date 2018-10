Strong-arm robberies reported in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of recent strong-arm robberies in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The two incidents happened within an hour of each other Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

In each robbery, a man approached the victim on the street and asked for money, police said. When the victim refused, the man threatened them and then demanded their property.

The robberies happened about 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.