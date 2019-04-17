Strong-arm robberies reported on North Side: police

Police are warning Lake View East and Lincoln Park residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies that have occurred recently in the North Side neighborhoods.

In both incidents, two men targeted people carrying cell phones in the morning, beating them up and stealing their phones before fleeing, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The first incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. March 30 in the 2800 block of North Sheridan Road, police said. The second happened at 10:10 a.m. April 7 in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.

The robbers were described as two men between the ages of 18 and 21, police said. One of the men is 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

