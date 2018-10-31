Strong-arm robbers hold up pedestrians in Woodlawn

Police are warning about a pair of strong-arm robberies reported since last week in the Woodlawn community area on the South Side.

In each case, the victims were on the sidewalk when a group of suspects pulled up in a car and took their property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 6300 block of South Dorchester, police said. The other occurred in about 11:50 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of East 67th Street.

The suspects were described as a group of three to five males between 17 and 21 years old, police said. The victim in one of the robberies said the robbers pulled in in an older-model, burgundy-colored car, while in the other robbery it was described as a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.