Strong-arm robbers strike in Rogers Park throughout April

Police are warning residents about three strong-arm robberies last month in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each hold-up, two suspects have approached and surrounded victims before demanding or taking their belongings and then running away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 11:30 p.m. April 10 i9n the 7100 block of North Glenwood, police said. Another happened about 2:20 a.m. April 15 in the 1500 block of West Jarvis, while the third occurred about 12:20 a.m. April 29 in the 1700 block of West Jarvis.

Anyone with information about the hold-ups was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.